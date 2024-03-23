MULHAKO CRISIS WORSENS: Mulli fumes at secretariat

File Photo: former Mulhako Chairperson Leston Mulli

The falcon cannot hear the falconer; things fall apart; the centre cannot hold as business tycoon Leston Ted Mulli has chased Mulhako Wa Alomwe secretariat from his Celcom offices in Blantyre.

Mulli, who is also the former chairman for the grouping, confirmed the development in an interview a short while ago.

Mulli accused the grouping of “selling the land belong to the lhomwes” saying the secretariat has broken the covenant of putting interest of the poor ahead of personal gratification.

“Yes I chased them today, in very angry fashion, the lads have crossed a red line because the land that is being sold belongs to the people,” said Mulli

Paramount chief Kaduya of the Lhomwes told local media that Mulhako Board agreed to sale the land to settle a loan with one of the local bank.

“We risk losing our land at Chonde in Mulanje that was placed as collateral for getting a loan at FDH to acquire the land in question, and there are many outstanding debts. The land has to be sold,” said Kaduya

But in a separate interview former regional chairperson of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe responsible for center, Jubeki Muonjedza accused the board of making the decision without consulting its members.

The outspoken Muonjedza further said that he suspect that some officials intend to benefit from the land deal.

“The whole deal smells like a rat,” said Muonjedza, adding that: “Akanatiwuza Alomwe fe tisonkhe ndalama osati kugulitsa malo, anthu ena akufuna kupindurapo”

However, Paramount Kaduya has dismissed the claims, adding that all processes were followed, including consulting patron Peter Mutharika to sell the land.

The publications has learnt that court ordered Mulhako to settle the loan within 7 days or risks losing Chonde Headquarters.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe board has maintained that selling the land in Limbe will save land at Chonde from being confiscated by FDH bank due accumulated unpaid loans.