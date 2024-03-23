MUSANAGONE MUTIUZE NTHANO: Chakwera to respond to Mutharika, Bishops, Afrobarometer tonight

Chakwera under fire

Malawians are with keen interest waiting for the address by President Lazarus Chakwera starting from 8 o’clock this evening.

The Presidential address, according to the state broadcaster, will be live on MBC TV, MBC Radio 1 and MBC Online platforms.

The address comes barely days after former President Peter Mutharika accused Chakwera’s administration of failing to run the country.

Addressing the press at his PAGE House in Mangochi Mutharika said Malawi is in a leadership crisis.

In an apparent agreement with observations of Catholic bishops in their recent pastoral letter, Mutharika says Malawians are now in Bagamoyo and not the Promised Land.

Mutharika said President Lazarus Chakwera promised to take this nation to the Promised Land but he has taken it to “Bagamoyo”.

“Malawi has a President but it has no leader. The country needs a leader,” said Mutharika

Mutharika also touched on the issue of failure by the country to issue passports to its citizens as well as printing of driving licenses.

He further said it is unfortunate that Malawi can no longer feed itself, can’t print passport or driving license.

A recent survey by Afrobarometer, a pan-African think tank on governance, revealed that Malawians have lost hope in Chakwera’s administration, and people are living amidst economic gloom.