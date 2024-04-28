All Set for International Development Association Summit

By Leonard Masauli in Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, April 28: All preparations have been finalised for the International Development Association (IDA) summit, scheduled to commence on Monday, at the Kenya International Convention Centre.

The summit is poised to gather over 40 Heads of State and will be co-hosted by the Government of Kenya and the World Bank.

Key agenda items include discussions to identify priorities for financing in Africa and to advocate for an ambitious financing replenishment of IDA resources, known as IDA21, aimed at supporting transformational development objectives for the African region.

President Lazarus Chakwera is set to grace the summit with his presence, delivering a significant address.

His anticipated arrival is scheduled for approximately 5 pm on Sunday, via the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

President Chakwera’s participation follows an invitation extended by President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, in acknowledgment of the World Bank’s recent approval of 100 billion Kwacha in support of Malawi’s endeavors to achieve food security.

This assistance comes in response to the President’s Declaration of Disaster in 23 districts affected by El Niño weather conditions.

The International Development Association (IDA) is a pivotal arm of the World Bank dedicated to aiding the world’s low-income countries. Through grants and low-interest loans, IDA facilitates investments in the future, enhances livelihoods, and fosters the creation of safer, more prosperous communities globally.

Finance Minster Simplex Chithyola Banda, Secretary to Treasury Dr Betchani Tchereni, Malawi High Commission to Kenya Callista Mutharika among other government officials and some Members of Parliament will be in attendance.