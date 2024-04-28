MCP Zeria Chakale to Run for Parliament in Dowa

Zeria Chakale, a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has announced her intention to run for parliament in Dowa West Constituency.

Chakale, who joined MCP in November last year after leaving the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), where she served as vice president for the central region, said she wants to make a meaningful contribution to her home area and bring positive change to the community.

“I hail from Dowa West and I want to serve my people,” Chakale said.

Malawi is set to hold its general elections next year, and Chakale’s announcement comes ahead of the polls.