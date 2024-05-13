Chimwendo tours Blantyre by-pass roads

Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda, has expressed dissatisfaction with the construction works of some of the roads within Blantyre City.

He toured the projects on Monday, alongside his deputy Owen Chomanika.

Visiting one of the roads, Chiwembe- Newlands, Chimwendo said the project was “substandard”.

He has since advised the Ministry of Transport and the National Construction Industry Council to urgently assess the quality of the roads.

The projects include Lali Lubani-Kenyatta drive, Chiwembe-Newlands, Kapeni Road Drainage Works, and Makhetha-Ndirande.

The government is spending K20 billion to construct new roads in Blantyre city.