spot_img
11.5 C
New York
Sunday, April 28, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira Praises Lions Club

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Thomson Mpinganjira, a well-known philanthropist, has praised the Lions Club for their dedication to improving the lives of Malawians.

Speaking at the Multiple District 412 Governors installation dinner in Blantyre, Mpinganjira highlighted the club’s efforts in fighting childhood cancer and improving sight as particularly noteworthy.

Mpinganjira, through his family’s companies, Diplomats Car Hire and Ekhaya Group, donated 10 million Malawian kwacha to the Lions Club District.

This generous donation will support the club’s initiatives to make a positive impact in the community.

Mpinganjira’s recognition of the Lions Club’s efforts is a testament to the club’s commitment to serving others.

The Lions Club is a global organization dedicated to improving the lives of those in need, and Mpinganjira’s support will help them continue their vital work.

The event also saw the election of new leaders for the Lions Club, including Lion Gaefiwe Crunch Kenosi as District Governor for Multiple District 412A (Botswana and Zimbabwe) and Lion Linda Goodman as District Governor Elect for Multiple District 412B (Malawi and Mozambique) for the 2024/25 lionistic year.

Previous article
All set for Aford’s Mega Rally…Chihana says Tonse Alliance government has abandoned Malawians
Next article
MCP Zeria Chakale to Run for Parliament in Dowa
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc