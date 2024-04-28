Philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira Praises Lions Club

Thomson Mpinganjira, a well-known philanthropist, has praised the Lions Club for their dedication to improving the lives of Malawians.

Speaking at the Multiple District 412 Governors installation dinner in Blantyre, Mpinganjira highlighted the club’s efforts in fighting childhood cancer and improving sight as particularly noteworthy.

Mpinganjira, through his family’s companies, Diplomats Car Hire and Ekhaya Group, donated 10 million Malawian kwacha to the Lions Club District.

This generous donation will support the club’s initiatives to make a positive impact in the community.

Mpinganjira’s recognition of the Lions Club’s efforts is a testament to the club’s commitment to serving others.

The Lions Club is a global organization dedicated to improving the lives of those in need, and Mpinganjira’s support will help them continue their vital work.

The event also saw the election of new leaders for the Lions Club, including Lion Gaefiwe Crunch Kenosi as District Governor for Multiple District 412A (Botswana and Zimbabwe) and Lion Linda Goodman as District Governor Elect for Multiple District 412B (Malawi and Mozambique) for the 2024/25 lionistic year.