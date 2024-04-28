Wanderers’ wasteful ways deny them victory as Bangwe battle to hard-fought draw

.

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a thrilling encounter at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ dominance and pressure were not enough to secure a win as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a resolute Bangwe All Stars side in the TNM Super League.

The match was played in cold and rainy conditions, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 18°C and intermittent showers.

Wanderers started strong, with Felix Zulu’s stunning strike from distance ruled out for offside in the 25th minute.

Despite this setback, they continued to push forward, with Wisdom Mpinganjira’s long-range effort whizzing past the post in the 55th minute.

Wanderers’ attacking flair was undermined by their disciplinary issues, with a staggering over 12 offside calls against them disrupting their rhythm and momentum.

Bangwe, on the other hand, was clinical in their positioning, avoiding a single offside call.

As the match wore on, Wanderers’ frustration grew, culminating in a chaotic finale with three balls on the pitch and the Nomads trying to force an advantage.

Despite the seven minutes added time, Bangwe’s defense held firm, securing a hard-fought draw.

Ellis Missi, Bangwe’s goalkeeper, was named Man of the Match for his impressive performance, which included several crucial saves and a clean sheet.

His leadership and defensive prowess were instrumental in Bangwe’s hard-fought draw.

In other matches played today, FOMO FC won 1-0 against Chitipa United. Karonga United beat Mighty Tigers 3-1.

On the other hand, Civil Service United lost 2-1 to Kamuzu Barracks.

A game between Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale FC and Dedza Dynamos’ ended 0-0.

While on Saturday, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets won 2-1 against Baka City.

Silver Strikers thrashed Mafco FC 5-1; and CRECK Sporting lost 2-1 to Mzuzu City Hammers.

These results have significantly impacted the league standings, setting the stage for thrilling matches to come in the remaining weeks of the TNM Super League.