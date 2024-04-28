Mangochi Community Feels Betrayed by Chakwera

In a stunning display of frustration and disappointment, Village Headman M’baluku of Senior Chief Chowe in Mangochi has expressed deep regret over his community’s decision to vote for the Tonse Alliance Government, citing unfulfilled promises and a glaring lack of basic commodities

Speaking at a rally organized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at St. Augustine 2 Primary School Ground in Mangochi, M’baluku criticized the current administration for failing to deliver on its promises, leaving the community struggling to access even the most essential necessities.

The village headman’s words were met with nods of agreement and murmurs of discontent from the crowd, who have been facing immense hardships due to the government’s inaction.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi Central Constituency, Victoria Kingston, also addressed the rally, expressing her deep disappointment and sadness over President Lazarus Chakwera’s failure to visit Mangochi and acknowledge the community’s suffering following the devastating rising water levels in Lake Malawi and the Shire River.

Kingston’s impassioned speech resonated with the crowd, who have been feeling neglected and ignored by the government.A recent survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) revealed a staggering loss of trust in the Tonse Alliance Government among Malawians.

The survey, which polled over 2,000 respondents from across the country, found that a whopping 70% of Malawians have lost faith in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

A further 60% believe that the government is out of touch with the needs of ordinary citizens, while 55% think that the government is corrupt and only serves the interests of a select few.

The rally was a powerful display of unity and frustration, as the people of Mangochi demanded accountability and action from the Tonse Alliance Government.

The community’s pleas for help and support have fallen on deaf ears for far too long, and they are now demanding change.

The rally marked a turning point in the community’s struggle, as they vowed to continue fighting for their rights and holding the government accountable for its failures.