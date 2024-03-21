Chakwera to fly to Zambia tomorrow for SADC summit

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend an Extraordinary Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)-SADC meeting in Lusaka, Zambia on Saturday March 23 2024.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Chakwera will leave the country on Friday, March 22 through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

“He is expected to return home through the same airport on Sunday, March 24,” reads the statement in part.

The Summit will be chaired by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The SADC Organ, according to SADC website, is an institution of SADC which is responsible for the promotion of peace and security in the region.

The Summit will discuss the security situation in the SADC region with focus on the situation in the eastern part of the DRC and Cabo Delgado in the northern Mozambique.

The Summit will receive an update on progress of SADC missions namely, SAMIDRC and SAMIM which were deployed to support the Governments of the DRC and Mozambique to restore peace, security, and stability to pave the way for sustainable development.

Currently, the SADC Organ Troika comprises the Republic of Zambia, as Chair of the Organ; the United Republic of Tanzania, as the Incoming Chair of the Organ; and the Republic of Namibia, as the Outgoing Chair of the Organ.

The SADC Troika comprises the Republic of Angola, as the Chair of SADC; Republic of Zimbabwe, as the Incoming Chair of SADC; and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the Outgoing Chair of SADC.

SAMIM Personnel Contributing Countries include Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

SAMIDRC Troop Contributing Countries are Malawi, South Africa, and United Republic of Tanzania, working together with the Government of the DRC.