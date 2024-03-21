Parliament adopts motion to legalise Chamba cultivation

By Lovemore Khomo

Malawi Parliament on Thursday adopted a motion that seeks to amend the Cannabis Regulations Act of 2020 in order to legalise the regulated cultivation, production, possession, distribution and use of the locally produced variety of Cannabis Sativa locally known as Chamba.

The motion brought in the house by MP for Lilongwe South Peter Dimba also proposes amendment to the Dangerous Drugs Act in order to allow the proper regulation of the local variety of Cannabis Sativa.

When moving the motion, Dimba explained that the Bill seeks to iron out other operational challenges currently being met by the industry, in the production of cannabis.

He said the current Act has several shortfalls which include the failure of the Act to regulate the locally produced variety of Cannabis, and the short duration of licenses issued under the Act.

“In the short and long term, these shortfalls have the potential of making Malawi a very unattractive investment destination, as well as inhibiting the general participation of local farmers in the cannabis business.” Dimba explained.

But he told the house that the Cannabis legalization is not for recreation, emphasising that the bill is aimed at addressing the shortfalls in the Act, thereby promoting local participation in the cannabis industry and also harnessing the advantages that Malawi has, with the Cannabis Regulation Act enacted and came into operation in 2020.

MP for Nkhatabay West Chrispin Mphande seconded the motion, saying the legalization of Cannabis Sativa shall help to end forex shortage in the country through export.

However, Mphande expressed concern over massive police arrests on suspects found in possession of chamba and described it as unfortunate situations.

Thyolo Central MP Ben Phiri supported the motion by saying, “Malawi is sitting on gold, and we are blessed with various natural resources one of it being Cannabis Sativa.”

Phiri advised fellow members that should not be, “scared out of nothing on approving the leaf because people around the world come to Malawi to collect local seeds which is turned into billions of dollars after cultivations in their respective countries.”

Another member from Dedza South Ishmael Onani admitted that there should be regulations on cultivation and production of Chamba, but same regulations should not be prohibitive so that many local farmers can benefit from the crop.

Then, Ntchisi South MP Ulemu Chilapondwa stood to defend the motion saying people who smokes or drunk, they do it on their choice of life, therefore it should not be a burden for a local farmer to cultivate and produce.

But Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda emphasized on regulating the industry to avoid more people including children from taking it which could be a hazard to health.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule supported the motion that her department work on making the Tobacco industry as a tourism section, and Cannabis Sativa will make part of it.

However, members refused suggestion by the Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo that government should take over the bill. Members observed that government may delay the drafting of the amendment bill.

The amendment bill expects to be passed before adjournment of the meeting on 5th April.