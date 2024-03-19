Ndirande boys bemoan life in diaspora

By Harold Kapindu

Award winning Hip Hop veteran Snag Bomaye

Three Ndirande boys, award winning Hip Hop veteran Snag Bomaye has collaborated with the self acclaimed hook master, Nepman and Fredii P on a hit titled “Ndidza”.

Speaking in an interview, Snag Bomaye who himself is based in Cape Town, South Africa, said the song narrates how and why Malawians are stuck in foreign lands.

“As Malawians in diaspora, we decided to address the “matchona” issue. As people back home label Malawians living abroad “Matchona”, not knowing that its the current situation in Malawi forcing us to continue seeking for greener pasture. However, we will eventually come back because home is where the heart is,” he explained.

“Ndidza” audio was produced by M.O.D while the video was done by VJ Ken.

The song is one of the singles from Snag Bomaye’s album which is currently in production and is expected to be released in 2 months time.

Apart from Nepman, the song also features UK based Fredii P real name Fred Pondelani.

“I decided to work with the two because we are friends. We grew up together in Ndirande and we relate to each other in many different ways,” Snag Bomaye said.

In his remarks, Nepman said he related to the concept because he has many friends and family living abroad.

Nepman

“Most of the times we feel like everyone living abroad is living comfortably which is usually not the case. This is a powerful song with a strong message,” Nepman said.

Real name Fraser Evans Masamba, Snag Bomaye hails from Ntcheu but was born and raised in Blantyre, Ndirande Newlines.

He started music in the late 1990’s in a group called YFT.

The group rubbed shoulders with early local Hip Hop acts such as Boyz Lazzy, Criminal A, The Real Elements, Prince E, King Bywell C and Takkie T just to mention a few.

Snag Bomaye has previously released two mixtapes namely “Made In Africa” and “Ndixville”

In 2023, Snag Bomaye won two Malawians in Cape Town awards for Best Hip Hop artist of the year and best song of the year, “Zako” featuring Bucci and a South African female rapper, TG.