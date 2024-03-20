MP Lipipa talks tough on cutting public expenditure

Lipipa: The private sector is struggling because of high interest rates and foreign exchange shortage

The DPP Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency Noel Lipipa, has called on the government to take decisive action to rein in public expenditure, which he believes could include phasing out the costly SUVs used by most government officials.



Speaking at the budget sitting in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Lipipa said that the cost of domestic travel, drivers who are more than the vehicles – an anomaly in itself, misuse of vehicles, was extremely high. He added that the goal should be to reduce expenditure while also avoiding wastage and reducing borrowing, which he said was a necessary sacrifice.



“It is painful but it must be done. There is no wrong time to do the right thing. The 2024/25 budget estimates that the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) will collect K3.3 trillion is an illusion, lest we forget that they failed to collect K2,2 trillion in the 2023/24 budget.” he said.

“The private sector is struggling because of high interest rates and foreign exchange shortage. The private sector can only borrow money if there are good incentives such as lower interest rates and/or if import substitutes are introduced. Which business will borrow money in our current economic situation?” he asked.