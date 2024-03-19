Taurai records Umunyengerere cover

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, March 19, Mana: Mangochi based songbird, Taurai has recorded a love song titled Undinyengerere which is a cover of a track Umunyengerere which was previously done by one of the countrys music legends, Lucius Chiccio Banda.

In the song which its lyrical content is in vernacular language Chichewa, Taurai is advising her man to take good care of her by among other things spoiling her, protecting her as well as playing it cool with her.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, Taurai said that she was motivated to come up with the cover after she created TikTok content based on Luciuss Umunyengerere song and received overwhelming response from people both on TikTok and Facebook.

“It all started when I as one of the Malawian leading TikTokers under the username Macheyvonne created and posted a funny TikTok content based on Lucius Bandas Umunyengerere song, at the end of that content I sang part of the lyrics of the song.

“Facebook influencer, Mlakatuli Raphael Sitima, shared this content on his Facebook timeline and got so many likes and comments, some people tagged Lucius Chiccio Banda he liked it and allowed me re do the song,” Taurai said.

She added that the cover song was recorded in Lilongwe at Chit-Chat Records by renowned music producer known as DJ Sley and will be out for downloads and airplays after being registered at Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma).

The songstress expressed her confidence that her fans will like and enjoy the cover song when released saying that she has already started receiving positive feedback from the fans that have accessed the snippet of the cover.

“My fans have already welcomed the song even before releasing it, thanks to the impressing number of challenge videos people have done on TikTok based on the song snippet that I posted sometime back,” she said.

In his reaction, Lucius Chiccio Banda congratulated Taurai for coming up with the cover of his song.

“This is nice, I cannot wait to hear this song on the radio,” he said.

Taurai ventured into music industry in 2008, her previous songs include Mwana wamkazi aphunzire’, Sindikudanda, ‘Kungolo’ which she featured Piksy and Atsogoleri’ which she collaborated with Nepman.