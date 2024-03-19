Illovo Donates Network Video Decoder Worth K7.5 Million to Limbe Police

Limbe Police Station in Blantyre has hailed Illovo Sugar Malawi for donating a Network Video Decoder (NVD) worth K7.5 million to the station.

The gadget, according to Limbe Police Station Officer-In-charge Edwin Mnkhambo, will assist in video surveillance for crime prevention within the station’s jurisdiction.

“I would like to thank Illovo Sugar Malawi for their generous donation of the NVD. This NVD will play a crucial role in the operations of our Joint Operations Centre, where all CCTV cameras installed in Limbe Town are monitored,” said Mnkhambo

He further said: “As we approach the Easter period, a time when crime rates tend to increase, this gadget will be invaluable in helping us combat crime and ensure the safety of our community,”

On his part, Industry Affairs Manager for Illovo Sugar Malawi, Tawonga Munthali, underscored the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Munthali said the decoder will enhance visibility on the CCTV, thereby providing valuable evidence on investigations.

Since the inception of the project to install CCTV cameras in Limbe town in 2022, the station has managed to reduce crime rates by 17% and road traffic accidents by 26%.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is a leading producer and supplier of sugar in Malawi. With a history of over 100 years, the company has grown to become one of the largest sugar producers in the country.

It operates two sugar estates, Dwangwa and Nchalo, and a refinery in Limbe, producing high-quality sugar products for domestic and export markets.