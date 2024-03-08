spot_img
LatestPolitics

Mutharika accuses MCP of “new wave of terror”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Peter Mutharika has blamed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for the violence that happened at Mbowe in Lilongwe where Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members were assaulted as they gathered for their planned ‘Blue Convoy’.

Mutharika, who is also leader for the main opposition DPP, made the blame on Friday at a presser which was held at his PAGE House in Mangochi district.

He said anarchy will not solve anything stressing that what the country needs are solutions to the problems the citizens are facing.

Mutharika said: “Anarchy will not print passports, anarchy will not print licences,”

He said President Lazarus Chakwera should not hide under political violence but should rise up and provide leadership in the country.

About 25 DPP supporters sustained injuries and were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for treatment.

The suspected MCP thugs also damaged more than 10 cars owned by DPP supporters, some of them having their tires stolen.

This was the second time this year DPP supporters faced intimidation by suspected MCP supporters.

On February 14, DPP lawmakers called off planned vigils at Malawi’s parliament after spotting a group of MCP supporters who carried equipment that could be used as weapons — allegedly pretending to work in areas near where the lawmakers had gathered.

However, in a statement released by the party’s publicity secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma, MCP has denied involvement claiming MCP is a peaceful and democratic Party.

Mutharika says Malawi is in a leadership crisis…"Malawi has a President but it has no leader"
"I, Peter Mutharika, am ready to lead DPP to victory again in 2025″
