Mutharika says Malawi is in a leadership crisis…”Malawi has a President but it has no leader”

Democratic Progressive Party president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said Malawi is in a leadership crisis.

Mutharika, made the remarks on Friday at a presser which was held at his PAGE House in Mangochi district.

In an apparent agreement with observations of Catholic bishops in their recent pastoral letter, Mutharika says Malawians are now in Bagamoyo and not the promised land promised by the Tonse Alliance administration.

Mutharika said President Lazarus Chakwera promised to take this nation to the promised land but he has taken it to “Bagamoyo”.

He said: “Malawi has a President but it has no leader. The country needs a leader.”

Mutharika also touched on the issue of failure by the country to issue passports to its citizens as well as printing of driving licences.

Mutharika, says it is unfortunate that Malawi can no longer feed it self, can’t print passport or driving license.

The DPP leader said he will periodically make these addresses between now and 2025.