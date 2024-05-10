spot_img
Bon Kalindo walks free

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a landmark ruling, Principal Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya of the Zomba Principal Resident Magistrate Court has acquitted human rights activist Bon Kalindo of proposing violence during anti-government protests.

The court’s decision was based on the prosecution’s failure to provide sufficient evidence to prove Kalindo’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Kalindo’s arrest followed demonstrations in Zomba that ended in a fog of tear gas due to violence.

However, Principal Resident Magistrate Chipofya’s ruling has cleared Kalindo’s name and upheld his right to freedom of expression and assembly.

Bon Kalindo is a renowned human rights activist and advocate for social justice in Malawi.

His work has focused on promoting accountability and transparency in government, and he has been a vocal critic of human rights abuses and corruption.

This verdict is a significant victory for Kalindo and a testament to his unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of all Malawians.

