MEC Chair Chifundo Kachale wants to go to heaven

As Malawians prepare to head to the polls in September 2025, the Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale, has reiterated his commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

In a recent public lecture at the University of Malawi, Justice Kachale emphasized his desire to go to heaven, stating that his faith guides his actions and decisions.

“I am a God-fearing man who wants to go to heaven, not compromise my values,” he declared.

This statement underscores his determination to maintain the independence and credibility of the electoral process, ensuring free and fair elections in Malawi.

Justice Kachale also encouraged young people to take leadership roles, starting in their local communities.

He advised them to resist being used by politicians for immoral purposes and to acquire knowledge to become effective leaders.

With his strong faith and commitment to integrity, Justice Kachale is a role model for leaders in Malawi and beyond.

As the country prepares for the 2025 elections, his leadership and guidance will be crucial in ensuring a peaceful and democratic process.”