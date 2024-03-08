Veep Chilima hails women’s contribution to development  

File: Chilima interacting with UTM women at the airport

Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima has expressed gratitude towards women for their resilience and contribution to the nation.

Chilima has made these remarks as Malawi joins the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day today under the theme: ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Chilima has assured women in the country that their voices for a more inclusive society are invaluable.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your resilience, strength, and contribution to the Malawi society.

I want you to know that your voices, experiences, and perspectives are invaluable in shaping a more inclusive Africa and world.

“Today, let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering each other, breaking barriers, and creating a future where every woman feels seen, heard, and valued,” said Chilima

International Women’s Day is a day of celebrating the achievements of women now practiced for more than 100 years. But it’s also a reminder of how ‘we can forge a better world.’