NBS Bank Plc’s Simwaka recognized at Wealth Woman Summit

Simwaka- I am honoured to receive the award

NBS Bank Plc Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Temwani Simwaka’s commitment towards girl’s mentorship earned her an award as one of the inspiring leaders during this year’s Wealth Woman Summit held in Lilongwe.

The Bank runs a mentorship program where some of its female managers mentor girls under the mentorship program.

Wealth Magazine Managing Executive and CEO of Malawi Roundtable, Harry Chima, whose organization organized the event, said Simwaka was recognized for her consistency in championing the girl-child initiatives.

“Besides the other criterion, she has been a consistent and inclusive leader in as far as mentoring the girl child including resourcing for those economically challenged with re-usable pads is concerned,” he said.

In her remarks, Simwaka said the award will help push her effort in mentoring the girl child in the country.

“I am honored to receive this award and for my efforts about girl child inclusion to be recognized. As we continue commemorating International Women’s month, I implore all Malawians to continue celebrating women for their contributions and achievements in society,” said Simwaka.

The event brought together Malawi’s phenomenal corporate and community leaders, super achievers, the legendary and students with varying experiences in different fields.