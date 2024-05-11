TNM SUPER LEAGUE: Wanderers secure slim victory over Karonga United

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a thrilling TNM Super League match played today on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers edged out Karonga United with a narrow 1-0 win.

The solitary goal came in the 14th minute when Clement Nyondo struck, courtesy of an assist from Gaddie Chirwa.

The game began on a slow pace, but Wanderers gained momentum, dominating possession and creating scoring chances.

Karonga United’s defense was breached when Nyondo expertly headed the ball into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Despite Wanderers’ dominance, Karonga United had their share of opportunities, with Clement Nyondo and Allen Chihana coming close to scoring.

However, their efforts were thwarted by brilliant goalkeeping and resolute defending from the home team.

In the second half, Wanderers made tactical substitutions, introducing Francisco Madinga and Christopher Kumwembe, who injected fresh energy into the attack.

Karonga United also made changes, bringing in Robert Luhanga, Obbie Raphael and Alfred Chizinga, but their efforts couldn’t yield an equalizer.

Isaac ‘Chair’ Kaliati was voted Player of the Match for his impressive performance, which included an assist and a disallowed goal for offside.

In other TNM Super League matches, Mafco drew 1-1 with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Civo shared the spoils with Bangwe 1-1, Fomo held Baka Moyale to a 1-1 draw, and Chitipa played out a 1-1 stalemate with Moyale.