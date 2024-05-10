Lilongwe man hits K125 million jackpot

In a thrilling turn of events, Francis Chigudu, a resident of Lilongwe, has become the latest big winner of betPawa’s aviator game, taking home a staggering K125 million jackpot.

Chigudu’s winning story began with a humble K1,000 bet, which he placed on a whim, hoping to see the virtual aircraft fly. To his astonishment, he hit the jackpot, leaving him in disbelief.

“I couldn’t believe my luck,” Chigudu exclaimed.

“Even now, it feels surreal. When I made the withdrawal and saw the money reflecting in my mobile money account, I couldn’t believe it.”

Chigudu plans to use his winnings to improve his life and that of his family, starting with replacing his old phone, which he used to place the winning bet.

BetPawa’s Marketing Coordinator for Malawi, Bita Nakanga, expressed pride and excitement over Chigudu’s win, stating, “This win affirms that betPawa is indeed a home of big winners. We are thrilled to see our players’ lives changed by our games.”

Chigudu’s win follows another significant win by Steve, a Lilongwe-based player, who took home K174.2 million just three months ago.

The record win for betPawa’s aviator game remains with Fuiseni, a Ghanaian player, who won a staggering K841.3 million in November.

This latest win highlights the potential for life-changing wins on betPawa’s aviator game, leaving many players eager to try their luck.