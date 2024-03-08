spot_img
11 C
New York
Friday, March 8, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

“I, Peter Mutharika, am ready to lead DPP to victory again in 2025″

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Peter Mutharika said he is confident to win 2025 presidential elections.

The former Malawian President Mutharika was speaking on Friday at a press briefing which was held at his PAGE House in Mangochi

According to Mutharika, the mighty DPP is poised for a return into power, describing President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration as ‘failures in all fronts’.

He said: “I, Peter Mutharika, am ready to lead DPP to victory again in 2025,”

Mutharika further said: “next year, with your blessings, I am coming back to rescue Malawi from destruction. I have done it before and I will do it again. The works of my hand will bear testimony,”

DPP’s Secretary General, Dr. Clement Mwale, party vice president for the South George Chaponda, party spokesperson, Shadrec Namalomba and National Organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu attended the presser.

Previous article
Mutharika accuses MCP of “new wave of terror”
Next article
Powering women to live their dream
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc