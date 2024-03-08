Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Peter Mutharika said he is confident to win 2025 presidential elections.

The former Malawian President Mutharika was speaking on Friday at a press briefing which was held at his PAGE House in Mangochi

According to Mutharika, the mighty DPP is poised for a return into power, describing President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration as ‘failures in all fronts’.

He said: “I, Peter Mutharika, am ready to lead DPP to victory again in 2025,”

Mutharika further said: “next year, with your blessings, I am coming back to rescue Malawi from destruction. I have done it before and I will do it again. The works of my hand will bear testimony,”

DPP’s Secretary General, Dr. Clement Mwale, party vice president for the South George Chaponda, party spokesperson, Shadrec Namalomba and National Organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu attended the presser.