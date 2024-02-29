Take care of information systems – Chakwera

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, February 29, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for diligence in managing the country’s digital information systems for government to serve its citizens effectively and efficiently.

Chakwera said it is important to secure information systems in accordance with prescriptions of the applicable laws and regulations of digital information systems whilst orienting all responsible officers on the proper guidelines to follow when under threat.

Speaking during a joint launch of the Land Information Management System (LIMS) and the Malawi Business Registration System (MBRS) in Lilongwe on Thursday, Chakwera said it is important to secure all computers and servers used in the registration of businesses and land.

“When we say our vision is to ensure that Malawians have enough food and access to financial inclusion as well as job opportunities, a proper procedure of registering businesses and the safety of information are some of the ways of attaining our goal.

“How can a youth increase his wealth if he can’t register his business?” said Chakwera.

He demanded Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu, to work with the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, to ensure that the Department of E-Government and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) reach out to all government ministries, departments and agencies and institutions with legal guidelines of securing government data systems.

In his remarks, Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, applauded LIMS as an efficient and effective solution to the challenges faced by Malawians in land acquisition processes.

“The system is providing a one stop platform as we migrate from paper based undertakings to the digital and automated whereby you can get all the information about land administration in the country.

“For decades, the land sector has been facing a lot of challenges. These are corruption, fraud, illegal transactions and many others just to mention a few, making land acquisition process and titling expensive, leading to the disappointment of many Malawians,” Gumba said.

World Bank Country Director, Hugh Riddell, said the Bank is excited to support implementation of LIMS and the MBRS which are drivers of change and a symbol of collective commitment to fostering transparency, efficiency and growth in Malawi through digital transformation.

“The systems will empower government to manage land information with unprecedented precision and ease fostering better governance with equitable access to land resources.

“We anticipate that LIMS will safeguard land owners’ rights, including those of women, by ensuring accurate tenure records and legal recognition. Moreover, the systems transparency is a formidable deterrent to corruption and the catalysts for investment,” Riddell said.