Take heed of weather advisory — MET

By Rodney Majawa

Blantyre, February 29, Mana: Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has called upon Malawians to embrace the continued climate changes being experienced nationwide.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, DCCMS Director, Lucy Mtilatila, underscored the need for every citizen to admit climate has changed; citing extreme occurrences of recent dry spells on one hand and floods on the other.

She said all alert messages and tips provided by DCCMS must always be taken seriously.

Mtilatila appealed to local councils and other development partners not to relent in their efforts to disseminate weather messages to ensure that everyone is kept well informed on abrupt changes in weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Farmers Union of Malawi President, Manes Nkhata, has advised farmers to take advantage of the resumption of the rains after weeks of dry spells to plant drought resistant crop varieties to avert the risk of food insecurity.

Nkhata observed that the recent dry spells have significantly affected crop fields, raising concerns of decreased production compared to last agricultural season.