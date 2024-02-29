PINK EYE. Malawi bans handshakes

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

Malawi government has with immediate effect banned citizens from shaking hands in the face of conjunctivitis outbreak.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda announced the ban on Thursday today in Zomba at a press briefing on the outbreak of the disease, otherwise known as pink eye.

She said the disease transmits rapidly due to poor hygiene, thereby urging all people to avoid sharing towels, shaking hands, and borrowing sunglasses.

Kandodo said there is fear that the disease may spread countrywide if hygiene principles are not adhered to.

Conjunctivitis has hit Karonga, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, and Lilongwe.

About This Disease

Conjunctivitis or pink eye is an inflammation of the outer lining of the eye. Conjunctivitis is frequently caused by infectious agents, either viruses or bacteria. Conjunctivitis can also be caused by an allergy or by exposure to chemicals that irritate the eye.

Anyone can get conjunctivitis, but family members and close friends of someone with infectious conjunctivitis (caused by virus or bacteria) are at increased risk.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms can vary but typically include the white of the eye taking on a pink or red color with swelling of the eyelid(s). Other symptoms of conjunctivitis may include some or all of the following: blurred vision, sensitivity to light, a scratchy or painful sensation in one or both eyes, heavy tearing in the eyes, discharge from the eye(s), crusting of eyelids or lashes and itchy eyelids.

For bacterial conjunctivitis, the symptoms usually begin 24 to 72 hours after exposure to the infection. For viral conjunctivitis, the onset of symptoms can range from 12 hours to 12 days after infection. The symptoms can persist for several days, or rarely, for 2 to 3 weeks.

Transmission

In infectious conjunctivitis, the fluids from an infected person’s eyes are highly contagious. Therefore, it can be passed from person-to-person via contaminated fingers, clothes, towels, and through items such as eye makeup and sunglasses. Children younger than 5 are most often affected.

It is best to limit contact with infected persons until the symptoms go away. Children with conjunctivitis should be kept out of school to prevent the disease from spreading to other students. Infected persons can go back to school or work when the itching, pain, and tearing have stopped.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis is made through examination of the eye(s), symptoms and patient history. Rarely, the physician may collect exudate or discharge from the eye for laboratory analysis.

Treatment

The treatment varies depending on the cause of the conjunctivitis. Severe or chronic conjunctivitis should be treated by a doctor. Newborns with symptoms of conjunctivitis should see a doctor right away.

Allergic conjunctivitis may improve when allergies are treated. It may go away on its own when you avoid allergy triggers. Allergy medications and certain eye drops (topical antihistamine and vasoconstrictors), including some prescription eye drops, can also provide relief from allergic conjunctivitis.

In some cases, a combination of drugs may be needed to improve symptoms. Cool compresses may help soothe allergic conjunctivitis.

Antibiotic medicines work well to treat pink eye caused by bacteria. These are most often given in the form of eye drops. Viral pink eye will go away on its own without antibiotics.

Mild steroid eye drops may help ease discomfort. You can soothe your eyes by applying warm compresses. Press clean cloths soaked in warm water to your closed eyes.