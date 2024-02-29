Japan, Partners in Health sign K120 million grant contract

By Lesnat Kenan

Lilongwe, February 29: The Embassy of Japan and Partners in Health (Abwezi pa za Umoyo) have signed a grant contract amounting to K120 million for the provision of a Tuberculosis (TB) portable X-Ray machine for Neno District Health Office.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lilongwe on Thursday, Ambassador of Japan to Malawi, Yoichi Oya, expressed hope that the provision of the portable X-Ray machine will improve health environment in the district.

“Provision of this TB X-Ray machine will also enhance livelihood and lead the development of the country,” said Oya.

Oya highlighted that the grant is provided under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects for Japanese Government aimed at providing financial assistance to non-profit development organisations for implementing project at grassroots level.

Executive Director for Partners in Health, Basimenye Nlema, said the partnership that Neno District Council and Partners in Health have will go long way in ensuring that government’s efforts towards elimination of TB by 2030 as outlined in the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Elimination Program strategy are on track.

“There will be timely and early detection of the disease and early TB treatment for patients since the service to help in diagnosis will be closer to people in need especially those suspected to have TB in Neno district,” she said.

District Commissioner for Neno, Rosemary Nawasha, expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Japan for continuously striving to enhance capacity and promote development in Malawi particularly in various sectors of government as well as at local district councils.

“Let me thank the government of Japan through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project for accepting and approving our grant proposal which Neno District Council co-submitted with its longtime partner, Partners in Health, two years ago. We are excited and grateful to be the recipient of the grant,” said Nawasha.

She added that Neno District faces challenges in delivery of accurate diagnosis and appropriate health services for infectious diseases such as TB hence the grant will go a long way in TB detection and treatment.

The machine will help in TB screening services, laboratory services using microscope and radiology services.