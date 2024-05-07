MCP REGIONAL CHAIRMEN TELLS MKAKA OFF

Last month, Mkaka who is the Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party, issued a memorandum to all Regional Chairpersons on how vacancies in the Regional Committees are supposed to be filled. Yesterday, four of the six Regional Chairpersons have written him back demanding a meeting and highlighting to Mkaka that they followed the constitution. The four are from North-South Region, Central Region, Lakeshore Region and Southern Region. They are in control of 34 of the 44 political districts.

In addition, they went further to chide Mkaka that it seems his letter was targeting some individuals considering that there is a convention in August. They feel that at this point, the Party must focus on unity other than being sidetracked by personal vendettas.

Some key members have always bemoaned the tendency of someone trying to the party as his personal estate and issuing letters and memos without due consultations with all NEC members. One NEC member argued that they also get surprised with letters that fly on social media.

In what is being seen as a bid to outdo the Regional Chairpersons, another letter has been issued by Mkaka calling for delegates and a certain cut off date has been indicated. He has demanded the names of delegates to be submitted by Friday this week. Some members argue that his request is unconstitutional as it is only the Convention Committee that can request for such information at this stage. Mkaka has failed to cite any article of the Constitution to support his demand. We will keep you updated.