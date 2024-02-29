NBM contributes K2.5m towards Wealth Women Summit

Hiwa (Right) handing over the cheque to Damson

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has contributed K2.5 million towards this year’s Wealth Woman Summit slated for Friday and Saturday in Lilongwe.

Speaking after presenting the Cheque to the Summit organisers on Wednesday, NBM Plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the Bank considered partnering with Wealth Magazine as it commits to fostering female representation in leadership positions and providing equal opportunities for career growth.

“Critically, this summit, organized by Wealth Magazine, serves as a platform to champion the cause of diversity, challenge stereotypes, and create opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds to thrive.”

“Currently, 41 percent of our total staff members are female, and 28 percent of our managers are female. National Bank of Malawi plc will sponsor this Summit with a contribution of K2.5 million, demonstrating our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion,” said Hiwa.

CEO Africa Roundtable Malawi Chapter and Board Member, George Damson thanked the Bank for supporting the fourth edition of the summit celebrated under the theme ‘Inspiring Inclusion’.

“We are very thankful that the National Bank recognizes that inclusion is a very important aspect in today’s world. Organizing this summit is our way of making sure that we bring to the fore the issue of inclusion,” said Damson.

Organized by CEO Africa Round Table Malawi Chapter, the summit fosters an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents to society.