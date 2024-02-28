ROAD TO BEGAMOYO: MCP ‘likely’ to change convention month

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is today expected to preside over the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

According to sources within the party, during the meeting President Chakwera is expected to propose that the MCP’s elective conference be held earlier in May than the planned August this year.

The convention, among others, will provide an opportunity for party members to come together and discuss policies, select party officials, and shape the party’s agenda.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka told reporters in July last year that all party positions including of the presidency, will be up for grabs.

However, the party already endorsed President Chakwera as presidential candidate for the 2025 presidential elections.

MCP, a key partner in the Tonse Alliance Administration, is a political party in Malawi.

It was formed as a successor party to the banned Nyasaland African Congress when the country, then known as Nyasaland, was under British rule