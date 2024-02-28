spot_img
10.7 C
New York
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO BEGAMOYO: MCP ‘likely’ to change convention month

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is today expected to preside over the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

According to sources within the party, during the meeting President Chakwera is expected to propose that the MCP’s elective conference be held earlier in May than the planned August this year.

The convention, among others, will provide an opportunity for party members to come together and discuss policies, select party officials, and shape the party’s agenda.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka told reporters in July last year that all party positions including of the presidency, will be up for grabs.

However, the party already endorsed President Chakwera as presidential candidate for the 2025 presidential elections.

MCP, a key partner in the Tonse Alliance Administration, is a political party in Malawi.

It was formed as a successor party to the banned Nyasaland African Congress when the country, then known as Nyasaland, was under British rule

Previous article
Malawian man jailed 10-years for having sex with fellow man
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc