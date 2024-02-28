Malawian man jailed 10-years for having sex with fellow man

A court in Malawi has convicted and sentenced 29 year old Isaac Kalonga to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sex with a fellow man.

Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court heard through state prosecutor, Sam Juziwel that on 2nd June 2023, the victim came to the house of the convict for employment as a house worker.

During the night on that same day, the convict told victim to sleep in his bedroom.

Whilst on the bed, the convict ordered the victim to undress himself and started touching his private parts for sexual arousal.

According to Juziwel, the convict then had sexual intercourse with the victim against the order of nature.

The matter was reported at Chibavi Police unit and Isaac Kalonga was arrested on June 6, 2023 while the victim was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital for examination.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge which prompted the state to parade four witnesses to prove the matter against him.

In his Submission, Juziwel played for a stiffer punishment to set as a warning to would be offenders.

In mitigation the convict pleaded for court’s leniency saying that he was a first offender and court should consider him as a citizen of Malawi.

Passing Sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda sentenced Kalonga to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict Kalonga hails from Mapale village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.