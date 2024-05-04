UK pledges support for Malawi’s 2025 elections

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie, has reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Malawi’s democratic process, particularly in the lead-up to next year’s elections.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Mangochi, Ritchie emphasized the crucial role of independent media in ensuring free and fair elections.

“The UK is committed to Media Freedom, and to championing democracy and human rights around the world. We see independent media as essential to a functioning society,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie announced that the UK will be supporting Malawi’s 2025 elections through the UNDP elections basket fund, which will include capacity-building initiatives for media professionals on election reporting.

“We are with you all the way…Let’s build on what is positive about Malawi’s media landscape to create effective strategies going forward and ensure media continues to be a force for good,” she added.

Ritchie praised Malawi’s media landscape, noting that the country ranks favorably on the press freedom index compared to its regional peers.

She encouraged journalists to exercise their right to access information and to play a critical role in building public awareness of voter registration and political accountability.

“Media can ignite excitement and debate on issues that matter for Malawians. It is media that will be giving us all those minute-by-minute updates from Chitipa to Nsanje!” Ritchie exclaimed.

The panel discussion, themed “Guardians of Democracy: is Malawi Media Free and Independent to contribute to free and fair credible elections?”, aimed to explore the role of media in promoting democracy, media independence, and freedom of expression.

Ritchie’s remarks were echoed by other panelists, who emphasized the need for media to remain vigilant and independent in the face of increasing barriers to their work.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of verifying stories, avoiding bias and misinformation, and promoting fact-based reporting.