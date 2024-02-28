Workaholic Marketing Executive Limbani Matola Leaving FAM

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola is leaving the association.

Workaholic Matola, who is also known as Community Servant, announced the news through statement addressed to sports journalists.

“This is to inform you all that I will be leaving FAM this month end and my last working day is Thursday, 29th February 2024.

“I would like to take this moment to thank each one of you for all the support rendered to me throughout my employment at FAM. I will forever remain grateful,” reads the statement in part

Matola is an award-winning Sales, Marketing and Customer Service executive with over 17 years of expertise.

He has also experience in leading, mentoring and managing marketing teams for productivity, excellence, and career advancement.

Additionally, Matola leverage technology and data-driven insights to drive operational excellence.

According to his official LinkedIn profile, throughout his career, Matola consistently worked towards revenue growth, marketing drive, customer service innovation, and brand power efforts.

Matola’s efforts earned FAM three Marketing Excellence Awards from the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM).

The awards include the CSR Initiative of the Year 2020 for the FAM Charity Shield, the Brand Malawi Initiative of the Year 2022 for Beach Soccer, and the People’s Brand of the Year 2023 for Scorchers.

In 2023, Matola was awarded the Best Sales Personality of the Year.