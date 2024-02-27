Pastoral letter calls for serious reflection – Experts

Mwakasungula: The letter must not be merely about recognizing the present difficulties

One of the country’s renowned human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula has retaliated that the recent pastoral letter issued by the Catholic Bishops in the country should be seen as a work up call for all well-meaning Malawians to reflect on the current social economic challenges.,

In a press statement issued today Monday Mwakasungula has, however ,urged the citizenry not to focus on the current social economic situation challenges merely for the sake of criticizing the current administration but for Malawians to focus as well on efforts being put in place to resolve such challenges.



The statement has sighted recent trends like forex and fuel stabilization, regaining of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support as well as the implementation of Mega Farms initiative as some of the positive strides in stabilizing the economic status as well as the Chapananga West food situation in the country.

“In the spirit of enhancing constructive dialogue in the country the pastoral letter issued by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi stands as an opportunity for a reflection on the nation’s social, economic and political state. The statement must be seen as rooted in the Catholic Church’s commitment for Justice and moral governance, echoing calls for attention and action by government.

The pastoral letter therefore serves as a timely reminder of the government’s obligation towards its citizens, a call for the better Malawi, where, justice, peace and prosperity are not just aspirations but realities for all.

The letter must not be merely about recognizing the present difficulties but about collectively seen as striving towards, unity and the advancement of Malawi as a Nation’, states Mwakasungula through a statement.

His remarks have been shared by political expert, Enerst Thindwa and his social commentator counterpart, Wonderful Mkhutche who has urged the citizenry and the civil society organisations to take a leading role in holding government accountable on some of its unfulfilled promises.

On Sunday 25th February, 2024, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi issued its pastoral latter which was read throughout all the Catholic Churches across the country depicting government’s failure mainly in the area of economy among other unfulfilled promises.