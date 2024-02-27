Navicha, Kabambe, Gangata cheer DPP supporters who were attacked in Lilongwe

The newly appointed leader of opposition for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mary Navicha on Monday afternoon cheered some DPP supporters who were hacked some thugs purportedly youths of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Navicha was accompanied by the newly appointed DPP Vice President for Central Region Alfred Gangata and Dalitso Kabambe.

The DPP supporters were attacked by a group of thugs at Mbowe Filling Station in Lilongwe as they were about to hold a blue parade.

Several DPP supporters sustained serious injuries and some were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, DPP President Peter Mutharika is scheduled to address Malawians on Wednesday at PAGE house in Mangochi.