Kamlepo warns Chakwera over continued political violence: Be careful MCP!

KAMLEPO: : Be careful MCP!

Veteran politician who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua has warned President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration over continued political violence in the country.

Kalua issued the stern warning barely a day after thugs believed to have been sponsored by the governing MCP to disrupt the peaceful assembly and parade organized by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Lilongwe.

In a audio clip circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook, the fearless freedom fighter Kalua said: “MCP should be told and warned that we brought multiparty because we did want uncivilized politics and the killings happening in the country now.”

He added: “People were being beaten in the past, people were being arrested in past, people were killed in past; and the history is being repeated now; MCP must be very carefully because this thing will be out of control and no any force can stop it.”

The co-father of multiparty democracy Kalua also warned MCP against making Lilongwe a no go zone for other political parties saying Malawi is one and we should strive in building the country and not destroying it with divisions and politics.

In a related development, Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA) also warned Chakwera and MCP against turning Malawi into one party state.

LITA in a statement said: “Freedom of assembly and association (FoAA) is our birthright as guaranteed in the Constitution, and has no geographical frontiers.

Malawi is for every Malawian and does not belong to a single political party. We, therefore, call upon all political parties to co-exist and carry their political obligations dutifully.”