Govt hailed for recognizing Pacific Limited

The Pacific Limited says it is humbled with the government’s gesture to recognition its free borehole rehabilitation initiative as bearing a huge impact on many Malawians.

Speaking when he presented the 2024-2025 national budget on Friday, finance minister, Simplex Chithyola said the Pacific Limited initiative has assisted in increasing access to clean and potable water among many Malawians especially in rural areas.

” Under the water and sanitation sector, we would like to salute the private sector, in particular Pacific Limited which has upgraded and installed boreholes in almost all constituencies in the country!”, said Chithyola.

Reacting to Chithyola remarks, Pacific Limited Managing director, Faisal Aboo said he is overwhelmed with the government’s recognition on their efforts.

“To us we don’t take it lightly that government has noticed our efforts. Our aim is to see rural Malawians having been access to potable water.

This we believe apart from preventing them from suffering water borne diseases, it will go a long way in enhancing their productivity as they will no longer be required to travel long distances to access water “, said Faisal.

However, speaking on separate interview parliamentarian for Dedza South, Ismail Onani has suggested that government should consider finding ways of partnering with the Pacific Limited in the provision of potable water.

Team leader for Pacific Limited borehole rehabilitation initiative, Abdul Majeed, has sighted un availability of borehole spare parts in the country which the company is required to import and other logistics challenges mainly transportation for them to travel in rural areas to renovate the broken boreholes as some of the challenges requiring government partnership.

The Pacific Limited embarked on a free borehole rehabilitation initiative in 2015 as part of its corporate social responsibility and has to date renovated over 7,000 broken boreholes for free.