Chakwera launches classroom blocks construction project

By Lesnat Kenan

Lilongwe, February 22: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has presided over the launch of construction project of 10,900 cost-effective classroom blocks and 1,000 sanitation rooms under Malawi Education Reforms Programmes (MERP) with the aim of improving learning environment in public primary schools nationwide.

Speaking on Thursday at Chikololere Primary School (Golomoti) in Dedza District, Chakwera highlighted that quality primary education is foundation for development, hence needs more support.

“Primary education is one of the key elements for sustainable development; therefore, quality education needs well improved classrooms, enough teaching and learning materials, and construction of classrooms and sanitation rooms will help to decongest number of learners per class which will help to improve the learning environment in primary schools nationwide,” said Chakwera.

He also appealed to the Minister of Education to write a proposal to the World Bank and Global Partnership for Education (GPE) so that there should also be construction of teachers’ houses project in primary schools across Malawi.

The programme was implemented with the aim of constructing 10,900 classrooms and 1,000 sanitation rooms nationwide and is expected to reach over 3,000 primary schools across Malawi with funding from the World Bank and the GPE.

Chakwera added that quality education is one of the pillars for the Malawi 2063 Vision and the construction of 10,900 classroom blocks and 1,000 changing rooms is expected to be completed by June 2025 with over K150 billion.

Chakwera warns against theft of relief items
