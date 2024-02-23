Attention shifts to Ndirande in Blantyre…100 people to ‘walk for hunger’ from Blantyre to Thyolo

Attention will this morning shift to Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre as Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO) in partnership with Sons and Daughters of Ndirande will be leading a group of about 100 people in Zanjara Project fundraising big walk.

The three days Blantyre Ndirande to Thyolo Thava fundraising big walk, according to Chimbota CDO Co-director Kevin Troughton, targets to raise K100 million (One hundred Million Kwacha) to help hunger stricken families from the two districts.

“We have organized this fundraising to raise funds amounting to K100 million to help hunger stricken families from Blantyre and Thyolo districts.

“The need is urgent, as people are already suffering, and many of the most vulnerable people will not survive until this year’s harvest,” said Kevin Troughton told Malawi Voice recently.

To support the fundraising drive contact Chimbota CDO on the following numbers +265882899885 or +265888378359.

At the end of 2023, reports began to come in that hunger and malnutrition were rising to dangerous levels in Malawi.

Since the New Year, the problem has worsened.

Many people have been surviving on wild plants, Madeya and mangoes, but now that the mango season is almost finished, even that lifeline will be gone.

Chimbota CDO exists to bring development to the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay boma; and now it is expanding its programs in Blantyre and surrounding districts.