NBS Bank feeds the needy in Chiradzulu

An NBS Bank Official (left)hands over maize flour

NBS Bank Plc has handed over maize flour worth K3.5 million to hunger-affected individuals in Chiradzulu district.

The donation targeted orphans, the elderly, and the physically disadvantaged in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mpunga in the Southern Region district on Sunday.

The Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, James Chikaonda said this is not the first time NBS Bank has donated to the area and will continue to help when the need arises.

“Bearing in mind that we are a ‘Caring Bank’, we thought it wise to come in to assist our fellow Malawians. We are targeting to reach 150 beneficiaries from this area in their time of need,” said Chikaonda.

In her remarks, T/A Mpunga thanked NBS Bank for the timely donation to the vulnerable groups in her area.

“Last year we were affected by Cyclone Freddy, and this year, there is no rain. The people in my area are sleeping on an empty stomach,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries Philes Binet of Kuchombe Village also joined T/A Mpunga in commending the Bank for coming to their rescue.

“We thank NBS Bank for this donation and we hope they will always come to our rescue,” said Binet.

Member of Parliament for the area, Joseph Mwanamvekha also echoed the sentiments by appreciating the Bank’s kind gesture.

“I am pleased to see that today they have come to distribute flour, mainly to the elderly, physically challenged, and orphans. You can see that most of the beneficiaries are quite happy that at least for today and a few days they will be able to eat.”

“It is a very worrying situation now, I am sure you have seen that most of the maize is drying up, and yet it has not matured. In my area, T/As Mpunga, Nkalo, and Maoni may not harvest enough to feed the people,” said Mwanamvekha.

NBS Bank also assisted the Mpunga Community during Cyclone Freddy disaster last year.