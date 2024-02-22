spot_img
Chakwera warns against theft of relief items

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Steve Chirombo

Dedza, February 22: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has warned everyone involved in distribution of relief items to refrain from theft for the benefit of everyone.

The President made the remarks Thursday when he held a development rally at Phillip Holseman Ground in Dedza.

He said, at a time the country is fighting to end poverty and hunger, there is need for a common goal to achieve food security.

“Malawi is blessed and some circumstances we are passing through are due to climate change. Therefore, any relief that comes should benefit everyone not a few. We are rebuilding this nation for the better,” he said.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza East Constituency, Patrick Siyabonga Bandawe, hailed the President for a successful Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) in his area.

He said over 2,000 people in the area have managed to buy fertilizer and maize is still available in all Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) depots.

He expressed concern that Dedza, which is known as the food basket, has been hit by dry spells which may likely result into food insecurity among most households.

Inkosi Kachindamoto Maseko pleaded with President Chakwera to support people of her area with food as some communities were struggling to access the staple food.

