Ex-Flames ‘incompetent’ coach Mario Marinica lands new job in Liberia

Marian Mario Marinica

Immediate –past Malawi National Football Team, the Flames head coach Marian Mario Marinica has been appointed as Liberia National Football Team head coach.

Mario Marinica, who was fired as flames coach over poor results, has confirmed the appointment a short while ago in an interview with Nation Online.

“It is true, I have been appointed as Lone Stars coach,” said Mario Marinica as quoted by Nation Online on Monday.

Mario Marinica who was born 13 December 1964 is a Romanian football manager and former player. He holds the UEFA Pro Licence, the highest football coaching qualification.

The Flames and Liberia are in the same group of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Malawi beat the Lone Stars 1-0 in the first round of the qualifiers away in November.