CHIMBOTA CDO’S ZANJARA PROJECT: 100 people to “walk for hunger” from Blantyre to Thyolo

Chimbota Development Community Organisation (CDO) says 100 people have confirmed to take part in Zanjara Project fundraising big walk slated for February 23rd to 25th this week.

The Blantyre Ndirande to Thyolo Thava fundraising big walk, according to a statement from Chimbota CDO, targets to raise K100 million to help hunger stricken families from the two districts.

“We are very pleased to say that we have reached our target of 100 walkers. We will really make an impact on the roads.

Now we need to focus on bringing in support, donations and sponsors. We need your support!,” reads a statement from Chimbota CDO

The statement further reads: “The first K5 million has already been promised, which is great, but that is just a start.”

To support the fundraising drive contact Chimbota CDO on the following numbers +265882899885 or +265888378359.

At the end of 2023, reports began to come in that hunger and malnutrition were rising to dangerous levels in Malawi.

Since the New Year, the problem has worsened. Many people have been surviving on wild plants, Madeya and mangoes, but now that the mango season is almost finished, even that lifeline will be gone.

Planting was late in many regions, which means that the harvest will also be late. The price of fertilizer is too high for many people to afford, leading to worries, already, about next year’s harvest.

