Uladi ‘Change Goal’ Mussa lacks political brains

By Geoffrey Mugabe Frezah, Facebook

Yesterday, I was glued listening to Uladi Mussa on times Exclusive Interview with Brian Banda. I’ve been saying, time and again, that I like reading, watching, listening and even learning more about politics.

So, Uladi, being a force to reckon with in the political circles, I couldn’t miss his interview; those kinds of interviews always have life changing lessons to me.

I listened to him attentively when he spoke; I realized that he has two important skills for his political career; Oratory skills and his ability to coordinate. These two are very vital skills in as far as politics is concerned.

I came to know that he did Public Speaking and knows the necessities which are informing, persuading and entertaining.

I think this is why he has more success stories in politics. But, I also realized that Uladi lacks strategy (Political Brains).

A certain American Scientist, when he was analyzing Barack Obama, he said Obama had two gifts; his brain and the ability to speak to masses.

Meaning that the political brains is one of the very important ingredients for politics.

Why I’m I saying he lacks political brains??

When asked by Brian if he is going to compete on the MCP Convention, he was straightforward to say even the positions he is vying for; Vice President or National Campaign director.

I would like to invite Hon Uladi to reading 48 laws of Power by Robert Greene which is one of the best books on strategy. It gives practical examples.

Law 3, states that you need to conceal your intentions. This is a very helpful strategy as the enemy can never have time to prepare for a defence.

You guide the enemy in the wrong path. This is what two animals which I like watching most of the times; The Jaguar and the Eagle do, they attack silently so that the victims should be caught unaware of the danger.

I also got a tip from Colonel Gilbert Mittawa when he wrote tips of survival in the military. The Colonel said, to survive in the military, you need two skills; You need to see without being seen (Observation and Concealment) and you need to kill without being killed.

These are the very strategies you can use to survive in every field. He also talked of observation by fire, a very good lesson.

So, just upon revealing his intentions, Uladi has opened the cage of enemies, some of which he know while others whom he don’t know but they were just eyeing the mentioned positions.

He is yet to fight fierce battles. He will face propagandas. He will struggle more the way through because his intentions are written all over. On the Vice Presidency of MCP, there are already fierce battles being fought. He will be joining the battlefield.

Uladi needs to sharpen his strategy. And I think, he was arrested for lacking this strategy as it seemed, clearly so, that he wanted the Presidency of Peoples Party- PP.

I invite everyone, who would really want to pass this path to sharpen your strategies. Read 48 laws of power by Robert Greene and The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli.