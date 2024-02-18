Born Afrikan features seven Jamaican icons on new album

By Harold Kapindu

Malawian reggae artist Born Afrikan has made history for featuring seven celebrated Jamaican reggae dancehall icons on new album titled “The Journey’.

The artists include Grammy award winning reggae dancehall group, Morgan Heritage, Capleton, Luciana, Turbulence, Lutan Fyah and. Fantan Mojah whole Sizzla Kalonji features on two songs.

According to Born Afrikan, the collaborations have helped the project to tap into the global market.

“My music has been introduced to a global audience. People should expect more music from me for a foreseeable future and we are working on some shows to go with that. In today’s world, music is online stores mostly and I’m no exception.Check my music on Spotify,I Tunes and all the other music stores online,” he narrated.

He however pointed out that there is a need to improve on production quality for Malawi reggae to compete on the international level.

“It seems to be stuck at the same level though there a few artists that are really trying their best to break that circle,” he noted.

The 15 track album has songs such as “Mama Africa” featuring Morgan Heritage, “Change the world” with Turbulence, “What is this” alongside Fantan Mojah, “What you gonna do” featuring Capleton, “Tell me why” with Lutan Fyah, “Give thanks & Praise” featuring Luciano.

Sizzla Kalonji features on two tracks titled “Munthu Iwe” and “New day”.

Celebrated reggae dancehall DJ Spyda hailed the new album, saying it truly narrates Born Afrikan’s journey.

“This is a matured album for both reggae and music lovers in general. The album reflects the Born Afrikan journey. You may remember that he was the first to bring us the Grammy award winning reggae supergroup, Morgan Heritage. He has also brought so many reggae dancehall superstars to Malawi,” Spyda said.

Born Afrikan currently has three albums and an EP “which has 5 songs.

“The Past Present & the Future” was released in 2008, “The Past Present & the Future” reloaded released in 2017 “Lock down EP” in 2021 and “The Journey” in 2023.