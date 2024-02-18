Chimwendo Banda says Chakwera on track, shakes Nkhotakota…outlines SONA

RCB on duty

National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has laid down a solid foundation for economic growth through far-reaching social reforms, investments drive, and has put more resources in infrastructure programmes opening of mega farms across the country among others.

He was addressing a mass rally today at Nkhunga Police ground at Dwangwa Trading Centre in Nkhotakota district.

Chimwendo being welcomed in KK

“President Chakwera State of the Nation (SONA) has been regarded as the best by donors, political activists and governance defenders for it has outlined in details the path to recovery among which mega farms which are key to strengthening the reconstructed economy, decrease widespread unemployment while roads like M-5 (Salima- Nkhotakota- Nkhatabay road reconstruction) will bolster economic activities along lakeshore areas once finished, youth and women empowerment through loans and social cash transfers, ending blackouts that has helped to boost the small scale business, among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is so Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

ON POLITICS

Chimwendo says President Chakwera is poised to bang a hattrick in 2025 that is to say winning presidential polls, majority in parliamentary election, and local council polls because of his “outstanding performance in changing the economy architecture” of the country through sacrifices.

He also said opposition in the country is busy with infighting instead of providing checks and balances to government at the expense of tax payers which is uncalled for.

“We will beat them. Whosoever is pitted against Chakwera is destined to lose miserably in 2025. In fact the opposition has just chosen the right path to stay in the opposition for eternity for they have nothing to offer to Malawians apart from greedy, “said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

During the rally, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Liwaladzi ward, Charles Chingondo has resigned from the party and joined MCP.

Various leaders from the party attended the rally including MPs.