Nigerian President Bola borrows a leaf from President Chakwera of Malawi

…appoints son-in-law to top job!

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has become the second President in Africa to appoint his son-in-law to top position in the government.

The first president to do so in the past four years was President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi who also appointed his beloved son-in-law as his senior executive assistant.

According to BBC, Bola appointed his son-in-law Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo as the head of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), sparking concerns about nepotism.

BBC says this is the first time President Tinubu has selected a relative for a position in the federal government.

Announcing his appointment, the presidency said Mr Ojo had “over a decade of work experience in the housing and hospitality industries”.

He is also a former member of the House of Representatives.

But there has been a strong reaction on social media with some arguing that there were more qualified and deserving candidates than Mr Ojo.