Tuesday, February 13, 2024
US envoy winds up duties: ‘America ndi Malawi ndi Pachibale’- David Young

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

David Young has completed his assignment as the United States of America Ambassador to the Republic of Malawi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S embassy in Malawi said Amy Diaz has assumed duties as Chargé d’Affaires.

In a farewell statement, Young said: “Serving as U.S. Ambassador to Malawi has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am proud of our work together to save lives and change lives for good, and l know the U.S.-Malawi partnership will continue to endure.

” America ndi Malawi ndi Pachibale. I want to help make a difference educating and inspiring future leaders and want to begin this next season of service now.”

Young has been in public service for 34 years.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

