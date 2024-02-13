Love affair thief nabbed

He bears the Facebook username of Richard Chesani. And he would ply on women’s desperation for love. He would then play a chatter-boy in their inboxes. When they fall for his charm, he would propose them.

“When relationship starts, the suspect would request to meet the victim in Mangochi and instantly take her to a salon for a hair make-over. In the process, he would borrow her phone and cash, then pretend that his phone had run out of battery. He would then vanish without paying the salon costs,” says Mangochi Police publicist Amina Tepani Daudi.

This is the story of a 24-year-old man Junior M’bwana from Wadali Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi. He is currently in police custody.

His latest criminal run was on February 10, 2024. He coxed a woman from Nsanje and ended away with her cellphone worth K250,000 through the same process, which led to his arrest when the woman reported to police.

Meanwhile, the suspect is also wanted by Lilongwe and other police formations for committing similar offenses.