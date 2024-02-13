Umunthu condemns Papa Gopani media exploitation

Local humanitarian organisation, Umunthu for Sustainable Empowerment has condemned the continued exploitation of Henry Gopani, popularly known as Papa, by both social and mainstream media.

The organisation’s Executive Director Prince Mataka was reacting to the recent interview Gopani had with one of the privately owned television stations in the country.

According to Mataka, the intervew proved that Gopani’s mental capacity cannot allow him to handle such interviews.

“It is very unfortunate that such a reputable media house decided to subject a mentally incapacitated person to such an interview. We are of the view that the man should not be taken as a comedian or an artist. The man needs support with his mental disorder and not otherwise.

Mataka further discouraged social media users from using Gopani’s name people for financial gain by among others, creating social media accounts.

“We feel that such acts are exploitation and cannot be tolerated. Finally we would like to urge MACRA to censor such materials and deal with those involved accordingly,” said Mataka.

He further a public apology from the concerned media house “to those who have been offended by their act. Let the African spirit of Umunthu guide us in everything that we do”.